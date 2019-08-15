KIMBOLTONKimbolton School students have achieved another great set of results in this the first year when all subjects have followed the tougher two-year A Level format. Over 66% of the grades were at A* to B, the level so closely tied to entry to the top universities, with over half of these at A* or A. Twenty students, a fifth of the year group, gained at least three A*/As. Maryann Chen from Eaton Ford scored 4A*s while Hattie Dent (Stanwick), Ellie McGill (Bluntisham), and Anushka Shukla (Barton Seagrave) also achieved a full sweep of their subjects with 3A*s apiece. Maryann is now heading to University College London to read Economics while Hattie and Anushka both plan to study Medicine, at St Peter's College, Oxford, and Imperial College London respectively. Ellie is off to the University of Exeter to read Applied Psychology. Having been awarded 3A*s and one A grade, Tyger Peake from Stonely will be studying Physics at Imperial. Others achieving at least 2A*s and one A were Mazen Badawy from Hinchingbrooke Park, Sophia Farrington from Hargrave, Poppy Fortescue from Titchmarsh, Alex Johnson from Pertenhall, Andrew Lawrence from Little Gransden, Lewis Meakin from St Ives and Laurence Palmer from Stonely. A further 11 students gained at least one A*. While the vast majority of the year group will now be heading to their universities of choice, some have elected to undertake apprenticeships, enter employment or take a gap year. Jonathan Belbin, the Headmaster said,