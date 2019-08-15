KIMBOLTON

Kimbolton School students have achieved another great set of results in this the first year when all subjects have followed the tougher two-year A Level format.

Over 66% of the grades were at A* to B, the level so closely tied to entry to the top universities, with over half of these at A* or A. Twenty students, a fifth of the year group, gained at least three A*/As.

Maryann Chen from Eaton Ford scored 4A*s while Hattie Dent (Stanwick), Ellie McGill (Bluntisham), and Anushka Shukla (Barton Seagrave) also achieved a full sweep of their subjects with 3A*s apiece. Maryann is now heading to University College London to read Economics while Hattie and Anushka both plan to study Medicine, at St Peter's College, Oxford, and Imperial College London respectively. Ellie is off to the University of Exeter to read Applied Psychology.

Having been awarded 3A*s and one A grade, Tyger Peake from Stonely will be studying Physics at Imperial. Others achieving at least 2A*s and one A were Mazen Badawy from Hinchingbrooke Park, Sophia Farrington from Hargrave, Poppy Fortescue from Titchmarsh, Alex Johnson from Pertenhall, Andrew Lawrence from Little Gransden, Lewis Meakin from St Ives and Laurence Palmer from Stonely.

A further 11 students gained at least one A*.

While the vast majority of the year group will now be heading to their universities of choice, some have elected to undertake apprenticeships, enter employment or take a gap year.

Jonathan Belbin, the Headmaster said, "While we have highlighted those awarded the highest grades, it is important to celebrate the achievements of the many who have met or surpassed their challenging targets, particularly those who entered our sixth form with more modest GCSE grades. We take particular pride in the proven 'value added' of a Kimbolton education."

HINCHINGBROOKE SCHOOL

Students and staff at Hinchingbrooke school are celebrating as 19% of students got A*-A in their A Level results, alongside the 43% that got grade A*-B, and a pass rate of 99%.

A spokesman for the school said: "We wish to congratulate our A level and level 3 students for the excellent results they have achieved this summer. Our students have worked tirelessly and the results reflect their efforts and have enabled them to progress to their university of choice or the next step on their career path. We would like to thank our staff for their hard work and commitment, which have helped to make this possible.

There are many stories of individual students overcoming challenging situations, including family and personal health issues, to achieve great things this summer. A student with a severe medical diagnosis achieved A*, A*, A, and another student faced serious health challenges during the actual exams themselves and yet still achieved A*, A, B, B."

In addition, there were impressive results from Kaia Sollie who gained an A*, A*, A* , Isabel Williams, Alice Lunn, and Tom Hollingshurst who all got A*, A*, A, Ali Howat, Sam Gabe and Hannah Ryder who got A*, A, A, Olly Allgood who recieved a Distinction*, A, A, and Eliot Cornelius, Gemma Edney, Eliza Gill, Gabriella Martignetti, and Harry March who achieved straight As or an A average.

A spokesman said: "We would like to congratulate the increased number of students whose high grades enable them to progress to Russell Group or top 30 universities.

"We are particularly pleased with the A*-B results in Further Maths (82%), in Physics (69%), History (68%), and German (67%).

"We send our congratulations to our Year 13s for what they have achieved as a result of their commitment to their studies, and we send our best wishes to each and every one of them."

SAWTRY VILLAGE ACADEMY

Students at Sawtry Village Academy are celebrating as the overall pass rate remained high for the fourth consecutive year at 99%. 58% of students achieving the highest A*-B grades, an increase of 11% on 2018.

Over three quarters of all grades, 82%, were graded at C and above.

Notably high performances included Katie Wright who achieved A* in history, A in English Literature, A in psychology. Emma Hunt achieved A grades in biology, chemistry and mathematics. Ruben Barbosa Oliveira achieved A* in Spanish, A* in Portuguese, A in Extended Project Qualification, B in psychology. Freya Walton achieved A* in textiles, A in business, B in English Literature. Bradley Parnell achieved A* in mathematics, A in physics, B in business. Morgan Davies achieved A* in mathematics, A in business, B in physics. Tiana Ayres achieved A* in fine art, A in psychology, B in mathematics. Bethan Smith achieved Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction in Children's Play, Learning and Development. Tyler Gold achieved Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction in Children's Play, Learning and Development.

These results have once again maintained the outstanding overall progress of last year with the Academy being placed in the Top 30% of Sixth Forms in England for value-added. This is the progress all students across all subjects have made between their GCSE results and the end of key stage 5.

The following subjects achieved outstanding results;

- Applied Science 84% A*-B,

- Chemistry 60% A*-B,

- Children's Play, Learning and Development 93% A*-B,

- Film Studies 50% A*-B,

- Financial Diploma 82% A*-B,

- French 50% A*-B,

- Health and Social Care 50% A*-B,

- Information Technology 100% A*-B,

- Mathematics 57% A*-B,

- Sociology 80% A*-B,

- Sport 100% A*-B,

- Textiles 83% A*-B.

Simon Parsons, Headteacher of Sawtry Village Academy said: "This excellent set of results reflects the hard-work and dedication of both our students and staff and verifies our 'Outstanding' Ofsted grade for our Post 16 provision. We are incredibly proud of our students, the majority of whom have achieved their first-choice place at university. We wish all our students the very best in the future."

RAMSEY ABBEY

Students at Abbey College's Sixth Form are celebrating today after receiving another fantastic set of A Level results.

Over half of all grades (54%) were the highest A*, A or B grades, with 40% being A* or A grades. Over three quarters of all grades (78%) were A* to C grades.

These are the best results on the new specifications for A Levels and BTECs for the Ramsey-based college, which was awarded a Good rating from Ofsted in all areas, including the Sixth Form, just last year.

The overall pass rate was an 99%.

There were particularly strong achievements in a range of subjects, including 50% A* grades in English Literature, 50% A*-A grades in Maths with 71% achieving A*-B grades, and 80% A*-B grades in Philosophy & Ethics.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher of Abbey College, Ramsey, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the achievements made by our students and staff this year. Achieving such a high proportion of the highest grades is a significant feat and one of which we can all be very proud.

"These are the best results we have ever achieved on the new specifications for A Level and BTEC qualifications, reflecting the hard work and dedication of all staff and students at the College. I wish everyone the best of luck in their future careers and education."

Students Aerin Blood, Priscilla Graham, Thomas Harding and Maggie Webb were among the highest achievers at the Sixth Form.

Aerin Blood achieved A* in English Literature, A in French and an A in Philosophy & Ethics.

Priscilla Graham recorded a A* in English Literature, A* in Mathematics, A in Further Maths and an A in Politics.

Thomas Harding achieved A* in English Literature, A in History, and an A in Philosophy & Ethics.

Maggie Webb secured A in Maths, A in Philosophy & Ethics and an A in Sociology.

ST NEOTS SIXTH FORM

Students studying at Astrea Sixth Form St Neots have produced a pleasing set of A Level and Vocational results, with a significant number of outstanding individual performances.

Principal Hywel Jones, was delighted with an overall pass rate of 97% with 38% of all grades at A*-B and 70% at A*-C which exceeded expectations.

In terms of student progress, a wide range of subject areas performed in line with or above national standards compared to last year's results including English Language and Literature, Chemistry, Physics ,Biology, Classics, Geography, Business Studies, Photography and Media Studies.

In addition, Vocational subjects had a 92% pass rate with 43% of all grades being Distinction*/Distinction. Btec Sport was a particular highlight with almost 50% of students achieving the highest grades 7 of the 9 subjects offered achieved a 100% pass rate and this is particularly pleasing as these qualifications have become much more rigorous

Outstanding individual success was enjoyed by Mathew Cossins (A*A*A* A*A*), Joseph Barrett (A A A A), Joseph Hitchin (A A A), Izaak Heath (A A A B) and Jessica Shipley (A*A B), allowing these students to go on to study further at some of the top universities in the country.

Director of Sixth Form, Mark Taylor said "These results are a testament to the hard work of both students and teaching staff. Given that several courses were being sat for the first time, with little access to past papers to learn from, these results are all the more pleasing and will open up many doors for our students."

If you know someone who has received great results, or want to celebrate their success, please email their name, where they are from, what school they go to and the results, alongside a picture to Katie.ridley@archant.co.uk.