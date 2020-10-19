A disqualified driver who continued to drive with no licence and insurance has been sentenced again.

Kelsey Bugner, of Askwith Grove, St Ives, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday Ocotber 13 where he was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He must also carry out 100 hours unpaid work and has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.

The 19-year-old was disqualified from driving for a year in February but on 23 May in Somersham Road he was seen by officers and on CCTV driving a red Citroen C4.

Then again on July 17 he was stopped after being seen driving a black Volkswagen Golf in Knights Way, St Ives. Officers also found cannabis on him.

Bugner pleaded guilty to two counts of driving whilst disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

PC Luke Charlton said: “Bugner has shown no regard for the law and continued to drive without a licence and insurance, putting lives at risk as he attempted to evade police. I hope the sentence given to him will make him think twice about getting behind the wheel of a vehicle again.”