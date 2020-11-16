The collision happened on the A1123, Houghton Hill, at about 1.30pm.

Emergency services attended but the cyclist, 74-year-old Edward Frome of Rodney Road, Hartford, known as “Eddie” to his loved ones, sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the blue Vauxhall Corsa remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

In a tribute, Eddie’s son Jeremy, said: “Eddie was raised in Huntington, one of 10 children, and attended St Peter’s School and owned and operated Huntingdon Flooring.

“Eddie was very well known, always had a smile and a joke to tell.

“He passionately followed several sports, notably football, especially Chelsea and locally St Neots Town, cricket and boxing.

“He was preceded in death by his parents Bert and Frances Frome and brothers, Freddy, David and Ian.

He is survived by his two sons, Jeremy and Daniel, brothers Peter and Christopher and sisters Diane, Olga, Helena and Madeline.

“He was a great friend to many and will be missed by all.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 207 of November 11.