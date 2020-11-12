The incident happened at around 1.30pm on the A1123, Houghton Hill when a blue Vauxhall Corsa collided with a cyclist.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

The driver of the Corsa remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the car or cyclist in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 207 of November 11.