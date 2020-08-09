A Huntingdon care home has welcomed back visitors this week and says it is “delighted” to be able to open its doors again.

Staff and residents at the Ferrars Hall Care Home opened the doors on July 31.

Home manager Susan Dunnell said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to open our doors again, families are as much a part of our home as our residents.

“It’s been very emotional to see residents’ faces light up as they see family members after so long. There were many touching reunions at the homes as residents were able to see their loved ones for the first time in more than four months. All visitors will be required to wear a face masks for garden visits and full PPE for indoor visits, every visitor is required to pass through a thermal imaging machine to check their temperature on arrival.

Operations director, Helen Richmond added; “All Country Court Care and nursing homes remain Covid-19 free at this time.”