Councillor David Underwood, who has served as the district councillors for Godmanchester and Hemingford Abbots, has resigned from his role o due to "health reasons", The Hunts Post understands.

The Liberal Democrat is still serving as a town councillor on Godmanchester Town Council.

Anyone wishing to stand for election in the seat needs to apply by filling in a nomination form and this should be returned to Pathfinder House, in Huntingdon, by 4pm on Friday (July 5).

Alternatively you can email elections@huntingdonshire.gov.uk for a nomination form.

The by-election is set to take place on August 1 and polling cards have already started to arrive at homes in the area.

Those who wish to vote must be registered by July 16 and application forms are available from Huntingdonshire District Council, which is the authority that organises the election.

MORE INFO: Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 12 midnight on Tuesday July 16. Applications can be made online: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Pathfinder House, St Mary`s Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TN by 5 pm on Wednesday, July 17.

New applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Pathfinder House, St Mary`s Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TN by 5 pm on Wednesday, July 24.