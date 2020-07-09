A burglar who was caught red-handed and chased by a startled homeowner in the middle of the night has been jailed for one year.

Shane Barr, 32, used a tool to force his way into a home in Berkley Street, St Neots, in the early hours of May 9.

Barr filled five bags with clothing, electronics, candles, food and drink before placing them outside to be collected later on.

As he continued to search the house, banging open an airing cupboard door, he woke the homeowner who confronted him.

Barr apologised to the man, who is in his 50s, before fleeing on a bike towards St Mary’s Street, closely followed by the victim who gave chase.

When the victim returned home to phone police he found his rear doors had been forced open and his hedge trimmer in his conservatory, which had also been left there ready to be collected later on.

Two days later Barr was in custody for a separate matter when he was identified by local officers through CCTV footage at the house.

Following a search of his partner’s home in St Neots a blue rucksack, which had been stolen during the burglary, was recovered.

Barr, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (8 July) after pleading guilty to burglary at an earlier hearing.

DC Neil Gibbs, who investigated, said: “The thought of a stranger sneaking around your house while you and your loved ones are asleep is the stuff of nightmares.

“This case highlights the importance of home security as thanks to the CCTV footage we were able to identify Barr and bring him to justice.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: https://bit.ly/2BRUlJf