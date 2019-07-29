The launch of this year's Huntingdon in Bloom, celebrating 50 years since the moon landings. Picture: ARCHANT The launch of this year's Huntingdon in Bloom, celebrating 50 years since the moon landings. Picture: ARCHANT

The judges were accompanied by the mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Steve McAdam on their tour of the displays in the town.

The theme this year was 'anniversary celebrations', which included the 60th anniversary of Shakespeare at the George, 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing and Concorde, and the 25th anniversary of St John Ambulance being established in Huntingdon.

Representatives from the council's estates services team, Huntingdon in Bloom committee, St John Ambulance, Huntingdon and Godmanchester Twinning Association, Grafham Water Lions and Huntingdon Community Centre (TAG Project) met the judges outside the 3D display of the Apollo launch. The result of the judging day will be announced in September.

A spokesman for Huntingdon Town Council said: "Special thanks to Huntingdonshire Beekeeping Association and the senior rangers at Hinchingbrooke Country for accompanying the judges on a tour of their facilities. We would also like to thank everyone who participated in the project this year, without the support from the local community, Huntingdon in Bloom would not be possible."