A man who turned 80-years-old today celebrated his birthday by going water skiing.

Irving Stone, aged 80, glided across the lake at DM Watersports Ltd, in Little Paxton, to celebrate his birthday.

Friends cheered him on as he took off and watched him lap round the lake several times.

Irving, who still works as a solicitor, made the long journey from his home in Hampstead, North London, to DAMS Watersports, which he does every week, but expressed he was a little nervous today.

Irving said: “I was a bit nervous, I do this every week, come rain or come shine, but usually I do it on my own.

“Having people watching me, I felt quite nervous, but once I got going it was wonderful and I love it.

“I started water skiing in 1962, someone gave me a lesson in France and I was very fortunate because some people go on holiday and they get three gos and they come in and then never do it again.

“But this guy actually picked me out of the water, when I was only 22 years old and I just fell in love with it.”

‘Irv the Swerve’ as he is affectionately known, is believed to be the oldest water skier in the country and certainly the oldest practising the sport to a high standard.

While not skiing at his previous level, he’s not exactly taking it easy.

The boat travels at 32mph (52kph) while he hangs on the end of the rope, cutting across the wakes.

When asked what other birthday plans Irvin had, he said: “I bought some champagne today for my friends at the club and then tonight my family are taking me out to dinner to a lovely restaurant in the country.