Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT at: 8 Priory Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, Huntingdon PE29 1JN.

Take notice that application is being made by: Miss Kathryn Spence. For planning permission to: To enable vehicular access over the restricted rear access footpath between 8 and 9 Priory Road.

You may also want to watch:

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Huntingdonshire District Council, Pathfinder House, St Mary's Street, Huntingdon PE29 3TN

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Miss Kathryn Spence

Date 28-08-2019 Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

'Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than