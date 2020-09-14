Runners setting off from the Exhibition Pub in Godmanchester yesterday PICTURE: Archant Runners setting off from the Exhibition Pub in Godmanchester yesterday PICTURE: Archant

A Godmanchester mum who needs £100,000 to visit Germany for life-prolonging immunotherapy treatment has reached her half-way target.

Lisa Leader, 39, has been fighting brain cancer and her friends and family have been busy fundraising for her and have raised more than a £50,000 so far.

More than 60 people took part in a 10.5km run or a half marathon in Godmanchester, on Sunday to boost the fundraising campaign.

Many people set off from the Exhibition Pub in Godmanchester and others set off from their homes.

They managed to raise £956 from the run and cake sale.

Organiser of the event, Louise Allen said she is thankful to everyone who participated, and she said: “I want to say a massive thank you to the runners, the donators, the bakers and other organisers.

“Lisa is a lovely lady, beautiful lady inside and out and it is a heart-breaking situation she is facing.”

Louise explained that before each runner left the Exhibition pub they had to complete the NHS Test and Trace system and people ran in groups of 6.

Lisa with her partner Scott also completed a 13.27 kilometre walk on Sunday.

After the walk, Lisa said: “A special thank you to everyone who took part in #runforlisa Lisa Laps.

“It meant a huge amount seeing all the support and raising awareness.

“I feel blessed living in such a supportive community and gives me added strength to continue my fight. Thank you all.”

Lisa’s Go Fund me page has raised more than £48,000 and her daughter Ava has also raised more than £1,500 as well.

Lisa’s daughter, seven-year-old Ava has set herself a challenge of cycling as many miles as possible each day, over the next six weeks, up to half term, Sunday October 25.

She is hoping to get to a collective total of 50 miles and to raise as much money as she can for her mum.

If you would like to donate to Ava’s page visit: www.gofundme.com/f/help-ava-cycle-to-raise-money-for-mums-treatment

If you would like to make a donation on Lisa’s Go Fund Me page, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/help-lisa-fight-deadly-brain-cancer