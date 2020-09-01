The funding will be used to support the Trust in delivering day service activities for disabled adults in the community over the next six months as part of Project Bounce Back.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world, Papworth Trust says it saw its fundraising plans decimated and, over the past few months, they have reimagined their usual fundraising avenues with a series of virtual fundraising challenges, such as baking and crafts competitions.

In April, the Trust’s chief executive, Sarah Miller, led a London Marathon challenge to raise funds after the cancellation of this year’s event.

Following the grant being awarded, Ellie Silver, trusts & grants fundraiser at the Papworth Trust said: “Papworth Trust are thrilled to have received the grant from the Coronavirus Community Support Fund.

“COVID-19 has really impacted a large number of the disabled customers who access our Opportunities Without Limits day services.

“The virus has left many of our customers feeling lonely and isolated, having lost their independence and zing for life.

“The grant will help us to increase the capacity within five of our day services to focus support on tackling isolation and building resilience for around 80 identified individuals across Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

“We are so grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund and the Government for helping us tackle these issues.”

The grant from the Coronavirus Community Support Fund will enable Papworth Trust to increase its capacity in supporting their Opportunities Without Limits customers with around 150 additional hours of activities, both online and in the community, as well as one-on-one personal support which will go a long way to promoting resilience and independence, along with reducing loneliness and improving wellbeing.

The Papworth Trust offers essential support and care to disabled and older people, their families and carers.

We help people of all ages to live independently in their own homes, to learn new skills, and to find and keep jobs that are right for them.