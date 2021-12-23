Blue Peter badges awarded to Brownies
- Credit: Girlguiding Cambridgeshire West
A group of Brownies in Sawtry have each been awarded a Blue Peter badge for their work this term.
4th Sawtry Brownies have been reflecting on how it feels for someone new when they join a youth group as well as what they can do to help them settle in and feel comfortable.
They also discussed how to embed a kind culture to follow through their Girlguiding, school life and future.
The girls created posters to remind themselves and others on how to be kind and how to make everyone feel welcome and empowered.
They also wrote about what it’s like to be part of both a youth group and Girlguiding.
Hayley Richardson, Barn Owl for the unit, said: “I sent their evidence to Blue Peter for consideration as I was so pleased with the girls’ work.
“Blue Peter has awarded each Brownie a badge which arrived just in time for a lovely end of term surprise.”
