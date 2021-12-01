A total of 43 bags of food have been distributed as part of the Oxmoor Community Fridge project.

Sisters of the Huntingdon Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints volunteered with the distribution.

Huntingdonshire District Councillor Patrick Kadewere gave a big thank you to everyone involved.

Councillor Kadewere said: “Thank you very much to our volunteers Sister Emma Malachowski and Sister Merry Issak Rowe.

"Aneeta Marshall-Law, Eunice Dockrell, David Landon Cole and Kimberly Lavery for sorting, packing and distributing this weeks items from Food For Nought and Co-Op Cardinal Depot Godmanchester (Hannah’s GMC & Hunts Community)

“We distributed 43 bags of food with a total weight of 267.85 Kilograms. This including the figures from our previous sessions means we have now redistributed 6669.36 kilograms of food since opening on March 23.

“A huge thank you once again to Thongsley Fields Primary and Nursery School for their continued support of the Oxmoor Community Fridge.”

If you would like to donate any new, unused items to the Huntingdon Hygiene Bank or the Oxmoor Community Book Trolley contact: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com