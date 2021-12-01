News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

More than 40 bags of food have been distributed from Oxmoor Community Fridge

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:09 PM December 1, 2021
Emma Malachowski, Merry Isaak Rowe, Aneeta Marshall-Law, Eunice Dockrell, David Landon Cole and Kimberly Lavery. 

Emma Malachowski, Merry Isaak Rowe, Aneeta Marshall-Law, Eunice Dockrell, David Landon Cole and Kimberly Lavery. - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

A total of 43 bags of food have been distributed as part of the Oxmoor Community Fridge project. 

Sisters of the Huntingdon Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints volunteered with the distribution.

Huntingdonshire District Councillor Patrick Kadewere gave a big thank you to everyone involved.

Councillor Kadewere said: “Thank you very much to our volunteers Sister Emma Malachowski and Sister Merry Issak Rowe.  

"Aneeta Marshall-Law, Eunice Dockrell, David Landon Cole and Kimberly Lavery for sorting, packing and distributing this weeks items from Food For Nought and Co-Op Cardinal Depot Godmanchester (Hannah’s GMC & Hunts Community) 

“We distributed 43 bags of food with a total weight of 267.85 Kilograms. This including the figures from our previous sessions means we have now redistributed 6669.36 kilograms of food since opening on March 23. 

“A huge thank you once again to Thongsley Fields Primary and Nursery School for their continued support of the Oxmoor Community Fridge.” 

If you would like to donate any new, unused items to the Huntingdon Hygiene Bank or the Oxmoor Community Book Trolley contact: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com 

Most Read

  1. 1 Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives
  2. 2 Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash
  3. 3 House set alight in Brampton
  1. 4 Elderly woman dies in serious crash on London Road in St Ives
  2. 5 Tributes for Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader who passed away on Friday
  3. 6 Businesswoman who launched popular St Ives shop has died
  4. 7 Warning issued over fake Omicron variant test scam
  5. 8 Sawtry homes plan is approved
  6. 9 Pedestrian killed crossing road
  7. 10 Parking fees rise will encourage 'more sustainable travel choices'
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Left to Right: Aneliya Ivanova, owner Mark Wilsher and Operations Manager Sarah Lee.

The Real Pie Company has opened in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
London Luton Airport and NATS have confirmed that the flight path will go ahead in February 2022.

London Luton Airport and NATS will go ahead with Huntingdonshire flight...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdon Drugs Raid

Cambs Live

Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The five men and one woman issued with banning orders and tough anti begging orders. 

Cambs Live

Two year ban on begging for these six

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon