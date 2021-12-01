More than 40 bags of food have been distributed from Oxmoor Community Fridge
- Credit: Patrick Kadewere
A total of 43 bags of food have been distributed as part of the Oxmoor Community Fridge project.
Sisters of the Huntingdon Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints volunteered with the distribution.
Huntingdonshire District Councillor Patrick Kadewere gave a big thank you to everyone involved.
Councillor Kadewere said: “Thank you very much to our volunteers Sister Emma Malachowski and Sister Merry Issak Rowe.
"Aneeta Marshall-Law, Eunice Dockrell, David Landon Cole and Kimberly Lavery for sorting, packing and distributing this weeks items from Food For Nought and Co-Op Cardinal Depot Godmanchester (Hannah’s GMC & Hunts Community)
“We distributed 43 bags of food with a total weight of 267.85 Kilograms. This including the figures from our previous sessions means we have now redistributed 6669.36 kilograms of food since opening on March 23.
“A huge thank you once again to Thongsley Fields Primary and Nursery School for their continued support of the Oxmoor Community Fridge.”
If you would like to donate any new, unused items to the Huntingdon Hygiene Bank or the Oxmoor Community Book Trolley contact: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com
Most Read
- 1 Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives
- 2 Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash
- 3 House set alight in Brampton
- 4 Elderly woman dies in serious crash on London Road in St Ives
- 5 Tributes for Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader who passed away on Friday
- 6 Businesswoman who launched popular St Ives shop has died
- 7 Warning issued over fake Omicron variant test scam
- 8 Sawtry homes plan is approved
- 9 Pedestrian killed crossing road
- 10 Parking fees rise will encourage 'more sustainable travel choices'