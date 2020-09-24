A Fenstanton boutique has raised almost £300 for the Macmillan cancer support charity.

Staff the Cream Rose boutique dressed up and then walked from Fenstanton to St Ives to support Paul Fisher, of St Ives, who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

He and his wife have raised more than £10,000 so far and the Cream Rose staff wanted to help.

The Dress up and Walk event took place on September 21.

Helen Tilley, a staff member, said: “Every year we select and support a charity, raising money at events that we hold in the boutique. This year our chosen charity was closer to home. We all really miss dressing up so we decided to walk from the boutique to Tom’s Cakes in St Ives in our finery – hats and all - our take on ‘ladies who lunch’.”

To donate online, go to: www.justgiving.co./fundraising/teamfish2020.