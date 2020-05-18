Find the best desk to help you be productive at home. Picture: Sena Home Furniture Find the best desk to help you be productive at home. Picture: Sena Home Furniture

Arthur Guzowski from Sena Home Furniture reveals three design trends that belong in your house.

1. The corner sofa

“The staple of any bustling living room, ideal for family life and great for entertaining guests,” Arthur mentions. “A corner sofa is perfect for creating ‘zones’ in an open plan room to help separate your living, kitchen and dining area.’

To make your space more functional choose a sofa with hidden storage underneath or a built-in bed.

A corner sofa is perfect for creating 'zones' in an open plan room to help separate your living, kitchen and dining area. Picture: Getty Images

2. A table for every room

Use a sideboard in any room to solve your surface problems.

Arthur suggests: “Try one out as a nightstand in your bedroom, in the living room, as a sofa-side table or in the hallway for a convenient place to store your accessories. They’re available in a variety of sizes to enable you to fit one in anywhere, even if you’re limited on space.”

Sena Home furniture can source bespoke pieces in a specific colour to match what’s already in your home.

“We offer a unique installation and assembly service to make buying your new furniture easy. We’ll build and deliver your furniture, and as our furniture is bespoke it can fit into any room,” Arthur adds.

3. The ideal home office desk

The desk is one of the most important components in your office.

“We ensure our clients find the perfect desk to add a decorative touch to their office space and provide a comfortable platform to aid in their creativity and focus,” Arthur explains. “We also offer a range of built-in wardrobes and bookshelves to keep your workspace organised and efficient.”

You can also personalise the colour of your desk and choose a matte or high-gloss finish.

Furniture that belongs in your home

Sena Home Furniture source their pieces from top International Designers and manufacturers, offering a range of stylish, modern furniture suitable for a variety of budgets.

“We’re a small local team dedicated to making your experience with us a truly unforgettable and pleasant one,” Arthur says. “Our reputation proceeds us and extends well beyond Huntingdon, with many of our customers travelling from all over the UK.”

As a member of the furniture ombudsman, Sena Home Furniture is a brand that you can trust and rely on – and if you want to see what their customers have to say, take a look at their five-star reviews on Trust Pilot.

