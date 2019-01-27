Produced by dog photographer Katrina Wilson, the money from the calendars will be split between Luna Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue Elite.

A number of BCH dogs made an appearance, with PC Lindsey Cox, Harley’s handler and the calendar’s organiser delighted by its success.

“I could have never imagined the success and generosity we’ve had and I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported us,” she said.

PC Cox met Natalie Howe from Luna Animal Rescue on Monday to hand over the cheque, with Natalie expressing her gratitude, saying: “We are so pleased to work alongside the BCH Dog Unit and are hugely grateful for their excellent fundraising to help us.”