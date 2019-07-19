The recruits bring the total number of new officers joining the force since November to 124. Among their ranks are a former anaesthetic practitioner, an estate agent and a braille translator. The new officers paraded in front of proud family and friends, before being inspected by Chief Constable Nick Dean, Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford and Assistant Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic at Cambridgeshire Constabulary headquarters in Huntingdon. The officers will now be posted across the county as they begin their careers working hard to keep the public safe. Mr Dean congratulated the new recruits and welcomed them to the constabulary. In a speech at the ceremony he said: