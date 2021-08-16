More than 2,000 16-17 year olds receive Covid-19 vaccine in five days
- Credit: Archant
The Cambridgeshire Community Services (CCS) have reported more than 2,000 16-17 year olds have received their first Covid-19 vaccine at walk-in venues across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
A total of 2,200 16-17 year olds have been vaccinated in just five days across one of the eight walk-in venues across the county.
The Vaccinators on Tour have been inviting people aged 16 and 17 to come and get their Covid-19 vaccination at one of their walk-in venues from Wednesday August 11.
The team are powered by Cambridgeshire Community Services (CCS) NHS Trust and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), with support from the Local Authorities.
Mike Passfield, clinical operations director, (CCS) NHS Trust, which runs the Large Scale Vaccination Centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “We were delighted to welcome 16 and 17 year olds to our walk-in vaccination centres from Wednesday 11 August and have already vaccinated 2200 young people from this age group which is fantastic news.
“Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves and our friends and families against COVID-19 and get back to doing the things we all love.
"I’d encourage all 16-17 year olds from across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to make the decision today to get their vaccine - our friendly vaccination teams will be happy to answer any questions they have.”
Young people in the 16-17 year age group can visit www.thevaccinators.co.uk to find a list of all suitable walk-in locations.
People who attend the walk-in clinics only need to bring a face covering; ID and NHS number are not required.
16- and 17- year olds in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be given the Pfizer vaccine.
Young people in this group can attend any of the following daily walk-in clinics between 9am and 3pm:
- Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech
- City Care Centre, Peterborough
- The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon
- The Grafton Centre, Cambridge
- The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon
- East of England Showground, Peterborough
- Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge
- Cherry Hinton Village Leisure Centre, Cambridge
For young people who would rather walk in during an evening session, the following evening sessions are running every week between 5.30pm-7.30pm:
Mondays:
- Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech
Tuesdays:
- Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge
- City Care Centre, Peterborough
- The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon
Wednesdays:
- The Grafton Centre, Cambridge
Thursdays:
- The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon
- East of England Showground, Peterborough