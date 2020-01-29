Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at 21 St Marys Street, Eynesbury, St Neots, Cambridgeshire St Neots PE19 2TA

Take notice that application is being made by Mr Stuart Bowrey For planning permission to: Erection of fence around land adjoining 21 St Mary's Street and application for change of use to garden.

Local planning authority address: Huntingdonshire District Council Pathfinder House, St Mary's Street, Huntingdon PE29 3TN

You may also want to watch:

Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Mr Stuart Bowrey

Date: 21-01-2020

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

'Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. 'Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.