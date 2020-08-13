Almost a third of all grades were at A* or A with 65 per cent at A* to B, the level of most interest to the top universities. Sixteen students, just under a fifth of the year group, gained at least three A*/As.

Thomas Hurrell, from St Neots, scored 4A*s and will now be heading to Durham University to read general engineering while Laurence Turvey (Eaton Socon) achieved 3A*s and one A and will be studying mathematics at Bristol University.

Others achieving at least two A* grades were Connor Costa (Kimbolton), Lucy Hoy (Keyston), Alice Jenkins (Great Stukeley), Gabriel Mocanas (overseas), Olivia Nwosu (Rushden), Lucy Price (Little Staughton) and Max Thomas (Great Staughton).

While we now expect the vast majority of the year group to join their universities of choice, some have elected to apply for apprenticeships, enter employment or take a gap year.

Headteacher Jonathan Belbin, said: “This is a fine set of results, awarded in the most difficult of circumstances and amidst a backdrop of confusing political discourse regarding the methodology used to calculate the grades. There can be no doubt that our students have emerged well-equipped, not just academically but also in terms of their resilience and fortitude, in the face of such a challenging end to their school lives.”

The results in full:

A* 13.6 0%

A*-A 39.0%

A*-B 64.8%

A*-C 83.3%

A*-E 99 2%

85 students in the year group.