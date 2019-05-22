Voters will be given there chance to choose 73 MEPS in 12 multi-member constituencies in their regions. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

In the East of England, which includes Huntingdonshire, voters will be given the chance to choose seven MEPS.

The seven MEPS will be selected using proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. T

The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.

Voters in 28 countries will elect 751 members of the European parliament for a five-year term that starts on 2 July. If Brexit goes ahead before then, British MEPs will not take up their seats.

Below is a list of all the candidates:

Change UK

Emma Taylor

Neil Carmichael

Bhavna Joshi

Michelle de Vries

Amanda Gummer

Thomas Graham

Roger Casale

Conservative

Geoffrey Van Orden

John Flack

Joe Rich

Thomas McLaren

Joel Charles

Wazz Mughal

Thomas Smith

English Democrats

Robin Tilbrook

Charles Vickers

Bridget Vickers

Paul Wiffen

Green

Catherine Rowett

Rupert Read

Martin Schmierer

Fiona Radic

Paul Jeater

Dr Pallavi Devulapalli

Jeremy Caddick

Labour

Alex Mayer

Chris Vince

Sharon Taylor

Alvin Shum

Anna Smith

Adam Scott

Javeria Hussain

Liberal Democrats

Barbara Gibson

Lucy Nethsingha

Fionna Tod

Stephen Robinson

Sandy Walkington

Marie Goldman

Jules Ewart

The Brexit Party

Richard Tice

Michael Heaver

June Mummery

Paul Hearn

Priscilla Huby

Sean Lever

Edmund Fordham

UKIP

Stuart Agnew

Paul Oakley

Liz Jones

William Ashpole

Alan Graves

John Wallace

John Whitby

Independent

Attila Csordas

The results will be announced from 10pm UK time on Sunday.

To find out where your nearest polling station is visit the Huntingdonshire District Council website.