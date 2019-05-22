Voters will be given there chance to choose 73 MEPS in 12 multi-member constituencies in their regions. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.In the East of England, which includes Huntingdonshire, voters will be given the chance to choose seven MEPS. The seven MEPS will be selected using proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. T The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.Voters in 28 countries will elect 751 members of the European parliament for a five-year term that starts on 2 July. If Brexit goes ahead before then, British MEPs will not take up their seats.Below is a list of all the candidates: Change UK Emma Taylor Neil Carmichael Bhavna Joshi Michelle de Vries Amanda Gummer Thomas Graham Roger CasaleConservative Geoffrey Van Orden John Flack Joe Rich Thomas McLaren Joel Charles Wazz Mughal Thomas SmithEnglish Democrats Robin Tilbrook Charles Vickers Bridget Vickers Paul WiffenGreen Catherine Rowett Rupert Read Martin Schmierer Fiona Radic Paul Jeater Dr Pallavi Devulapalli Jeremy CaddickLabour Alex Mayer Chris Vince Sharon Taylor Alvin Shum Anna Smith Adam Scott Javeria HussainLiberal Democrats Barbara Gibson Lucy Nethsingha Fionna Tod Stephen Robinson Sandy Walkington Marie Goldman Jules EwartThe Brexit Party Richard Tice Michael Heaver June Mummery Paul Hearn Priscilla Huby Sean Lever Edmund FordhamUKIP Stuart Agnew Paul Oakley Liz Jones William Ashpole Alan Graves John Wallace John WhitbyIndependent Attila Csordas The results will be announced from 10pm UK time on Sunday. To find out where your nearest polling station is visit the Huntingdonshire District Council website.