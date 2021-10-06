News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
20-year anniversary for Hinchingbrooke's Filipino nurses

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:21 AM October 6, 2021    Updated: 10:47 AM October 6, 2021
20-year anniversary for Hinchingbrooke Hospital nurses.

A group of 20 nurses who originated from The Philippines have celebrated 20 years of service and loyalty to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The nurses arrived at the hospital in May and September 2001.

30 of the original 60 Filipino nurses remain at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

A total of 60 nurses started work at the Huntingdon hospital in various roles and last month, 20 of the original 30 nurses who have stayed at Hinchingbrooke, held a small celebration.

"Some have now moved to other hospitals across the country and some to the US and Australia, but there are still approximately 30 nurses left doing what they love which is nursing sick people," said night matron Menchie Lynn.

"We are so honoured to be a part of the community of Huntingdon," she added.

Cambs Live
Huntingdon News

