Published: 8:21 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM October 6, 2021

A group of 20 nurses who originated from The Philippines have celebrated 20 years of service and loyalty to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The nurses arrived at the hospital in May and September 2001.

30 of the original 60 Filipino nurses remain at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: MENCHIE LYNN

A total of 60 nurses started work at the Huntingdon hospital in various roles and last month, 20 of the original 30 nurses who have stayed at Hinchingbrooke, held a small celebration.

"Some have now moved to other hospitals across the country and some to the US and Australia, but there are still approximately 30 nurses left doing what they love which is nursing sick people," said night matron Menchie Lynn.

"We are so honoured to be a part of the community of Huntingdon," she added.