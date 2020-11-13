The socially distanced walk took place on Saturday, October 31 around Hinchingbrooke Park, where all members of the Rotary club took part.

The club managed to raise £175 for two charities which were the Poppy Appeal and the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell’s Trust.

This money will now be split evenly between the two charities.

Chris Shannon, a member of the Rotary club who participated in the walk said: “The club had a lovely autumnal walk around Hinchingbrooke Park and we also managed to collect a bag of rubbish whilst we completed litter picking on the walk.”

Donations were given by family and friends of the members of the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell.

The club, who took its original name from Oliver Cromwell who was born in Huntingdon, has donated £124,731 to international, national and local causes over the last 10 years.