A lorry carrying 13 people has been stopped at Cambridge Services.

According to Essex Police, the lorry began its journey in the UK at Dover, Kent.

Police officers from Essex's Roads Policing Unit in Chigwell traced the lorry to Cambridge Services on the A14 near Swavesey.

Essex Police's Roads Policing Unit officers traced a lorry carrying 13 people to Cambridge Services - Credit: Twitter/@EPRoadsPolicing

Pictures from the scene showed a multi-agency response, with paramedics in attendance.

In a tweet by Essex Roads Policing, which has since been deleted, officers said: "Essex Chigwell RPU on scene at Cambridge Services having located a lorry with 13 people in the back, which had been tracked from Dover until located and made safe."