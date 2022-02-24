Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Thirteen people found in back of lorry at Cambridge Services on A14

Will Durrant

Published: 7:37 PM February 24, 2022
Updated: 7:52 PM February 24, 2022
Police officers traced a lorry carrying 13 people to Cambridge Services.

A lorry carrying 13 people has been stopped at Cambridge Services.

According to Essex Police, the lorry began its journey in the UK at Dover, Kent.

Police officers from Essex's Roads Policing Unit in Chigwell traced the lorry to Cambridge Services on the A14 near Swavesey.

Pictures from the scene showed a multi-agency response, with paramedics in attendance.

In a tweet by Essex Roads Policing, which has since been deleted, officers said: "Essex Chigwell RPU on scene at Cambridge Services having located a lorry with 13 people in the back, which had been tracked from Dover until located and made safe."

Cambs Live News
A14
Essex Police
Cambridge News
M11 Essex News

