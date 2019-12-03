Little Paxton Parish Council celebrated its 125th anniversary Little Paxton Parish Council celebrated its 125th anniversary

In December 1894, Little Paxton Parish Council held its first meeting and 125 years later, members are continue to be active and make a major contribution to village life.

The four-day event held in November attracted more than 400 people and has been described as a "resounding success".

Parish Clerk Jenny Gellatly said: "The 125th celebration was fabulous, and many people have commented on how much they enjoyed the stories from 1894-2019. The model of Little Paxton from 1894 showed how much the village has grown in the past 125 years.

Residents enjoyed the village timeline for 1894- 2019, photo exhibitions, artefacts and the model of the village which was commissioned for the celebration.

The event saw characters in costume representing the first chairman of the council, the Rev Cane, Miss Dale (Cllr Kathy Bishop) the village school mistress and Lady Esme Gordon (Cllr Jean Matheson).

At the grand opening, the ribbon was cut by the Rev Cane, Mrs Cane and Roxie their faithful labrador.