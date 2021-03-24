News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Covid One Year On: The last 12 months of the Covid-19 pandemic in pictures

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:00 AM March 24, 2021   
People across the district made scrubs and scrub bags for NHS and care staff.

People across the district made scrubs and scrub bags for NHS and care staff. - Credit: ARCHANT

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the first national lockdown. We have put together a pictorial reminder of some of the stand-out moments. The nurses and healthcare staff who stepped up to face the unknown; the people who stayed home and made scrubs and the thousands of people who took the time to thank our emergency services, and finally, the hope that came with the vaccine.

Operating department practitioner Sally Rees on the frontline at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Sally Rees served in the RAF for 22 years and then found herself on frontline at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. She worked around the clock during the crisis as an operating department practitioner. - Credit: SALLY REES

Lily Thorpe, from Maple Drive, in Huntingdon, make her own 'thank you' message for healthcare staff.

Lily Thorpe, from Maple Drive, in Huntingdon, make her own 'thank you' message for healthcare staff. - Credit: ARCHANT

Staff at Beacon Wealth made their own 'thank you' message for NHS staff and keyworkers.

Staff at Beacon Wealth made their own 'thank you' message for NHS staff and keyworkers. - Credit: BEACON WEALTH

Thank you messages were posted on the doors of St Neots Fire Station.

Thank you messages were posted on the doors of St Neots Fire Station. - Credit: CFRS

Police, fire and healthcare staff outside Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Emergency and healthcare workers took part in a Clap for Carers event outside Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: NWAFT

John Shufflebotham receiving his Covid vaccine in St Neots.

John Shufflebotham, 81, from Eaton Ford in St Neots, was one of the first people to receive the vaccine at the Lakeside Healthcare Centre in Eaton Socon. - Credit: ARCHANT





























































