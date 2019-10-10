The Huntingdon section is part of a £1.5bn project to upgrade 21 miles of the A14 in Cambridgeshire, the biggest road upgrade under construction in the UK.

Once completed, the project will save drivers up to 20 minutes on journeys, benefitting people living and working in the East of England and the whole UK by improving access to and from the country's biggest container port at Felixstowe.

The bypass had been due to open alongside the rest of the improved A14 by the end of 2020, but progress made by the Highways England-led project team means that the road will now be ready for drivers to use this December.