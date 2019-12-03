Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT at: 11 Mill Lane, Little Paxton PE19 6LP

Take notice that application is being made by: Mr D MacArthur

For planning permission to: Retention of detached ancillary residential annexe - as per application reference 19/01921/HHFUL submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Huntingdonshire District Council, Pathfinder House, St Mary's Street, Huntingdon PE29 3TN

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Mr D MacArthur

Date 26-11-2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

`Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

`Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.