Published: 4:36 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM August 31, 2021

Rescuing 10ft python from tree ‘reminiscent of The Jungle Book’ in Conington. - Credit: RSPCA

An RSPCA officer who rescued a 10ft python from a tree in a village near Huntingdon has compared the scene to hit Disney film The Jungle Book.

Justin Stubbs was called to the scene in Conington on Friday (August 27) after a motorcyclist called the police about a snake slithering across the road.

Mr Stubbs said: “I really could not believe it when I got there and saw this huge snake all the way up in the tree – it was a scene a bit reminiscent of The Jungle Book.

“When I saw the snake so high up in the branches I knew it was going to be tricky to get him down due to the height the snake had climbed to, difficulty gaining access to him, and the need for more people given the size of the snake.

“I contacted Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and they kindly came out to help me.”

The team removed tree branches until they had clear access to the branch the snake was on, before cutting it to let the snake fall gently into a tarpaulin.

The snake was then sent to a local specialist for health checks while the RSPCA attempted to trace its owner.

Mr Stubbs said the snake may have been loose for some time as it was “cold and a little underweight”.

“Unfortunately, this sort of thing isn’t unusual and we receive thousands of calls a year relating to reptiles, like snakes and lizards, who have either escaped or many of which have been abandoned by their owners.”

Mr Stubbs said snakes require a lot of care and commitment from owners as they are unable to produce their own body heat and rely on their environment to maintain body temperature.

“Sadly snakes often also end up in our care as some owners don’t realise the commitment that is involved in meeting the needs of these animals and keeping them healthy,” he said.

“This is why we’re always saying that people should do their research before taking on a pet.”