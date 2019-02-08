Owners or occupiers of land (including

buildings) near the operating centre(s) who

believe that their use or enjoyment of that

land would be affected, should make written

representations to the Traffic Commissioner at

Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9

6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this

notice. Representors must at the same time send

a copy of their representations to the applicant

at the address given at the top of this notice.

A Guide to Making Representations is available

from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.