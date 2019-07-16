Bessie was born in 1919 in Scopwick, Lincolnshire, on a small farm and enjoyed growing up surrounded by animals and says she was especially fond of the horses.

As a child she worked on the land and looked after the animals, and during the Second World War, she continued to work on the family farm, helping to produce crops for the troops.

In her twenties, Bessie met her husband, George, who was in the armed forces, at a village dance. They had one son, Jeff, who later married Sanchia and gave Bessie and George two granddaughters.

Bessie has been at the Hillings since February 2017. She loves to read the paper every day and enjoys the company of her fellow residents. Staff say Bessie likes to join in with singing and enjoys walking around the home and grounds. What brings her the most joy, is when animals visit the home, as it reminds her of when she was a child living on the farm.

A special cake was made for her and she received a birthday card from the Queen.

Home manager Tracey Morris said: "It was so lovely to see Bessie celebrate her birthday, surrounded by her family and friends.

"She's such a lovely lady with a wonderful history and I would like to wish her a very happy birthday from everyone at The Hillings."