Isabel Leher, who lives in Eaton Socon and attends Crosshall Junior School, will be donating her luscious locks to the Little Princess Trust on October 12.

Isabel said: "I want to help children who have lost their hair by donating mine to The Little Princess Trust."

The Little Princess Trust provides free, real-hair wigs for young cancer sufferers or for children and young people experiencing the devastating effects of hair loss.

The trust also funds pioneering, life-saving research into childhood cancers. All hair donations and fundraising monies sent to the Little Princess Trust are used to manufacture and fit real hair wigs.

Established in 2006, the Little Princess Trust has supplied more than 8,000 wigs to children and young people and has invested around £5 million into ground-breaking childhood cancer research.

INFO: If you would like to sponsor Isabel, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/isabel-leher.