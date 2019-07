Hundreds of people attended Buckfest. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Hundreds of people attended Buckfest. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The main recipient will be Buckden School PTA who will use the money to buy some new play equipment, but other smaller charities will also be recognised. The event, which has seen more that 10,000 visitors and 100 bands perform in the last decade, was described as "amazing" by volunteer Nicky Warnock.

"We wanted this 10th anniversary event to be special and it was. It is always a lot of hard work and then it is over in a flash, but we were lucky with the weather and it was perfect."

Music lover Rick Holden came up with the idea of starting a music festival to add some Saturday night entertainment to the festivities of Buckden Feast Week and the first Buckfest saw 100 people and just four bands.

"At the heart of it, we're a family festival and so it's important that we cater to a wide range of genres - stuff that kids can dance to and that parents, and grandparents will love too," he said.

Hundreds of people attended Buckfest. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Hundreds of people attended Buckfest. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

In 2012 Buckfest started to make donations to local charities, and since then almost £50,000 has been donated to good causes. The festival donates its profits each year.

"We couldn't do it without the volunteers," said Nicky.

"We set up on the Friday and then attend the event on Saturday and on Sunday we all get together for the clean up operation. The event has grown steadily over the years and we want that to continue, for it to evolve at a steady pace. That way we can take on board new ideas and take any feedback we get into consideration. We always listen to what people are saying and we know can improve on what we are doing. We are now able to support lots of charities and genuinely make a difference to helping the local community."