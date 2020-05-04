Members asked people to buy items on an Amazon wish list which the circle set up for NHS Staff.

The group, together with chairman Amy Lightfoot Lines, now want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated items to the Amazon wish list for Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City hospitals.

The group started collecting donations for the hospitals when they learnt that NHS staff were in vital need of hand creams, hygiene products and food and drink items.

During the Covid 19 pandemic, hospital staff are working long shifts and they say these items really help.

Amy said: “It’s just been absolutely amazing, we are really surprised with how generous everyone has been.

“I would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who has donated items to our Amazon wish list for Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City hospitals.

“We have raised an amazing £10,593.11 in items for our amazing NHS staff.

NHS staff wanted me to say how overwhelmed they are from all your kind donations and how much they appreciated every single one.”

Caroline Walker, chief executive at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “The way people have come forward to show their support for our staff has been phenomenal.

“It means a lot to our staff and knowing they have all this support from our local community keeps them going while they care for our patients and each other in such unprecedented times.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the businesses, community groups and individuals who have got in touch over the last fortnight to offer food, treats and more to help our teams get through these challenging times.”

If you would like to make a donation to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, visit the Amazon Wish List and send it to Amy Lightfoot Lines, so it can arrive at Hinchingbrooke Hospital safely.

Visit the page at: - www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3UQ6R8P8ZUYRU?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR22igKytlFQaTG18aXg9pCKZxS-lVET1pelVIVghqrSDphH1hJivZhLTak

To find out more information about the Huntingdon Ladies Circle visit their Facebook page on:- https://www.facebook.com/pg/huntslc/photos/?ref=page_internal