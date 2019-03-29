An artist's impression of how the new Alconbury Weald development could shape up. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An artist's impression of how the new Alconbury Weald development could shape up. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Urban and Civic, the developer which is managing the Alconbury Weald site, is moving ahead with the next phase of its plan for the former airfield, with new homes, schools, employment space and parks planned.

The development proposed sits to the east of the existing first phase of homes and covers land up to the central part of the historic Cold War runway.

The submission follows consultation events in December and partnership working with local authorities and key partners around the next phase of facilities coming forward, including the education campus.

Tim Leathes, development director for Urban&Civic, said: “This application is very much about enabling the next stages of planning, so it is quite technical in nature, but it will enable us to bring forward an exciting next phase of the development, in keeping with the quality of place and facilities delivered so far.

“Crucially it marks the start of connecting up the first phase of development with the southern connection to Huntingdon, and enabling the civic heart of the development to come forward. This includes the secondary and special needs school and the central parkland area, which will emerge from the current concrete runway.

“Alconbury Weald currently has more than 200 families moved in and over 100 children at the primary school. With four housebuilders releasing homes every week, and another joining in the next few weeks, the community is proving a popular location for young families, professional couples and downsizers.”

The planning application will enable the secondary school, run by the Diocese of Ely Multi Academy Trust – Alconbury Weald Academy – and the special needs school Prestley Wood Academy, which will be part of the Spring Common Academy Trust, to come forward. These are currently scheduled for opening in September 2022.

The application will also extend the existing road, cycle and pedestrian network and connect it to the proposed link road coming forward from the A141 to the south of Alconbury Weald. The applications for this link are currently progressing through the planning system.

The plans include a significant amount of repair around the runway and taxiways along the central area of the site, which will start the transformation and the first phases of the future Runway Park.

When fully developed, the park will be a central feature at the heart of the development and will be more than 24 football pitches long.