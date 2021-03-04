News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

Mick George Ltd
Notice ID: 10890592

Notice Under Article 13 of Application for 
Planning Permission
Proposed development at: Waste Transfer Station,
79 Middle Watch, Swavesey, Cambridge, CB24 4RW.
Applicant: Mick George Ltd
Proposal: Revised site layout including a new waste handling building
Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Cambridgeshire County Council, County Planning, Minerals and Waste, Shire Hall, Castle Street, Cambridge. CB3 0AP.
Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice.
Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.
‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

