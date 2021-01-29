News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Marshalls Mono Limited
Notice ID: 10873315

Marshalls Mono Limited trading as Marshalls Mono Limited of Premier Way, Lowfields business Park, Elland, Halifax, West Yorkshire HX5 9HT is applying to change an existing licence as follows
To keep an extra 5 goods vehicles and 15 trailers at the operating centre at Meadow Lane, St. Ives, Cambridgeshire PE27 4LG.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

