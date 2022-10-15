Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle

Opinion

Our adult book this week is This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi

Logo Icon

Darcy Leigh

Published: 2:00 PM October 15, 2022
Our adult book this week is This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi

This Woven Kingdom is our adult book of the week. - Credit: WATERSTONES

Tahereh Mafi, New York Times best-selling and National Book award- nominated author, is most known for her hit series Shatter Me/

She has now released a fascinating first book to her new fantasy trilogy, which follows story of a forbidden romance between a crown prince and a servant girl who is prophesized to uproot his kingdom and the world.

Alizeh is the long lost heir to an ancient Jinn Kingdom undercover as a harmless servant girl. However she captures the attention of Prince Kamran, who is unaware of her real identity and the threat she poses to his crown.

This novel draws on Persian mytholopgy which gives a great depth to the intriguing world-building. Tehereh weaves a spell of destiny and danger, magic, forbidden love and revolution in this novel.

This book is perfect for fans of Leigh Bardugo, Tomi Adeyemi, and Sabaa Tahir.

Books
St Neots News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Tony Adams was jailed for locking a man in a cage.

Jail for man who caged, beat and threatened victim for money

Harry Goodman

person
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing

Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Consumer website Which? found Aldi was the UK's cheapest supermarket in June, knocking Lidl off the

Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Caitlin Russell from The Candy King - Retro Sweet Hampers

Teenage entrepreneur wins award for retro sweets start-up

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon