Our adult book this week is This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi

This Woven Kingdom is our adult book of the week. - Credit: WATERSTONES

Tahereh Mafi, New York Times best-selling and National Book award- nominated author, is most known for her hit series Shatter Me/

She has now released a fascinating first book to her new fantasy trilogy, which follows story of a forbidden romance between a crown prince and a servant girl who is prophesized to uproot his kingdom and the world.

Alizeh is the long lost heir to an ancient Jinn Kingdom undercover as a harmless servant girl. However she captures the attention of Prince Kamran, who is unaware of her real identity and the threat she poses to his crown.

This novel draws on Persian mytholopgy which gives a great depth to the intriguing world-building. Tehereh weaves a spell of destiny and danger, magic, forbidden love and revolution in this novel.

This book is perfect for fans of Leigh Bardugo, Tomi Adeyemi, and Sabaa Tahir.