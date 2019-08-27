Little Gransden Air and Car Show 2019. Picture: ARCHANT Little Gransden Air and Car Show 2019. Picture: ARCHANT

Several aircraft fans had to be treated for heatstroke during the show, which saw around 4,000 people enjoy a full afternoon's flying programme, with cold drinks being in big demand from vendors.

Show founder Dave Poile said: "It went well, despite having to cope with the heat.

"I think there were around 4,000 people there and, although we have had more in previous years, I think some people were put off by the hot weather.

"I think we had three or four people with heatstroke who had to be treated by the medics."

Mr Poile said: "I think the drinks outlets did pretty well. One of the coffee vendors said they weren't selling much coffee but they were selling a lot of cold drinks."

Last year the show, which raises money for the BBC Children in Need Appeal and local good causes, was hit by torrential rain, dampening the fans' enthusiasm.

Mr Poile said the flying programme went pretty much to plan, although the B-17 Flying Fortress Sally B and the Rolls Royce-owned Spitfire dropped out for technical reasons.

He said it was too early to say how much the event had raised for charity, but that it had made around £340,000 since it started in 1991.

The event involved an array of aircraft both in the air and on the ground, as well as hundreds of classic cars.