Opinion

Are you interested in wildlife and nature and generally getting out and about?

Then the St Neots and District u3a has just the interest group for you. We have a wildlife group that meets once a month at different locations through out the area.

The objective is to enhance your outdoor experience. Our walks are at a gentle pace and we make frequent stops to observe things around us.

Our most recent meeting took us to the River Great Ouse in St Neots, and as we walked along the river bank where we were treated to some magnificent views of a heron.

Continuing our walk took us to the wild meadow near Willow Bridge where we had splendid views of Stonechat.

The Stonechat is regarded as a common resident in the West of the country and a summer visitor in the East, so we were very privileged to have such good views of three such visitors so late in the year.

John McDonough captured this image of a Stonechat. - Credit: John McDonough

Along the way, we also saw some fungi, not much given the time of year, but this is further indication of how the climate effects wildlife.

John McDonough's image of fungi taken on a u3a walk in St Neots. - Credit: John McDonough

This illustrates just a few of the wildlife sightings we generally experience during our walks. We also look at the plants, insects and animal tracks along the way.

If you would like to know more, you can visit our website at: u3asites.org.uk/st-neots/home.

For a more personal experience come and see us at one of our general (not wildlife specific) monthly meetings held at the Priory Centre in St Neots on the second Tuesday of each month at 2pm.

You will be very welcome to join us whilst we listen to a guest speaker, followed by a cuppa and a biscuit.

There is no meeting in December, so the next general monthly meeting is in January 2022. Your first meeting is free and we only ask that you are double vaccinated or have evidence of a negative lateral flow test taken that day. Look forward to seeing you there.