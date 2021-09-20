Published: 1:31 PM September 20, 2021

New members are being sought by Huntingdon and Godmanchester Twinning Association to help boost links with its European partners.

It said it had gone off to a “flying start” after members were able to restart their face-to-face meetings once pandemic restrictions were eased.

The association has now put a programme of events together for the autumn and is looking forward to Christmas activities.

Malcolm Lyons, from the group, said: “Now is a great time to join in and help us build on the firm foundations of friendship that exist with our twin towns, develop new opportunities for young and old alike, plan new trips and exchanges and be part of a movement that promotes cultural ties and links with people who are our European neighbours.

“August saw us take off with a successful fundraising stalls at the Huntingdon carnival, swiftly followed by Godmanchester gala and our partnership with the Arts Alive projects at the Commemoration Hall in Huntingdon.”

Mr Lyons said: “The tutored drawing workshops are proving very popular and we have held the first knit-in of the Arts Legacy craft group, continuing with our ‘Cosy Up’ project re-cycling of the yarnbomb pieces from the Bridge Arts Festival, this time producing blankets for the Arts Café to use in the colder months.”

Mr Lyons said a social evening with a French theme, on September 18, had been the first members’ event since the programme resumed. It included French-themed food and wine, a quiz and a chance to catch up with friends.

An exhibition of art from the twin towns will take place at the Commemoration Hall, from 11am-3pm on September 23-24, featuring a display of digital and loaned art pieces from all of the twin towns. Drawing workshops continue on October 6 and 20 and there will be another knit in on October 13.

Mr Lyons said the members’ Christmas event would take place in early December and they would be fundraising at Huntingdon Christmas market on November 19 and the Godmanchester event on December 3.

Information about twinning and the group is available at the library and town council offices, Facebook and www.hgta.co.uk .