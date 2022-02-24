Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) is working with local partners in Ramsey to re-energise the centre of the town as part of HDC's Think Local campaign.

Nestled in the open countryside, Ramsey is a Fenland jewel in the Huntingdonshire crown. Awash with history, Ramsey grew up around the once-great Benedictine abbey, the remains of which can still be seen today and are now maintained by the National Trust.

Today, Ramsey is home to a diverse mix of local businesses, giving Ramsey its unique character and feel. Visitors can enjoy everything from local cafes and bakeries to small, independent stores and an indoor market, plus a plethora of local events, like the regular Artisan Markets and Great Whyte Dine Outs.

The high street is also just a short distance from heritage attractions like the Ramsey Rural Museum, famed 40s Camp, the Mortuary Chapel with its ‘plague window’, and the Ramsey Walled Garden.

Over the coming weeks, HDC will be working with the Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust on exciting initiatives in the town to revitalise the high street. This will include new floral displays and new tables and chairs for the town’s grand thoroughfare, the Great Whyte.

Leader of the HDC, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: "We all know the challenges businesses have faced over the past two years, and now more than ever, we all need to support our local high streets."

Chair of the Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust Christine Mally said: "Ramsey is a vibrant, friendly town. History is all around, but the independent shops on High Street and Great Whyte are on-trend. From stylish accessories, and bespoke home decor, to a hub for gaming enthusiasts, there’s something for everyone."

Speaking about the town’s local events, Christine said: "Our weekly Saturday and monthly Sunday markets provide a range of local produce, wares, and plants. Great Whyte Dine Outs are a community favourite, providing an opportunity to mingle with friends and family while sampling a range of different cuisines"

More information on Great Whyte Dine Outs and other local events can be found on Facebook: @discoverramsey.

The Huntingdonshire District Council ‘Think Local’ campaign is supported by the UK Government’s Welcome Back Fund via the European Regional Development Fund.























