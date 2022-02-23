Through the Think Local campaign, HDC is working with local partners in St Neots to enhance the look and feel of the town's High Street.

As the district’s largest town, St Neots has a bustling High Street, boasting an eclectic mix of quaint boutiques, characterful cafés and bars, and charming shopping mews, such as the Cross Keys and Moores Walk, which are filled with hidden gems for visitors and shoppers to discover.

The Cross Keys in St Neots. - Credit: HDC

Its thriving local, independent businesses offer carefully selected items, from sweet treats and clothing, to house plants and pottery, alongside a regular Farm & Craft Market, offering products made and sold locally.

The town centre is also just a stone’s throw from culture and green space, with its fascinating history told at St Neots Museum and the nearby Riverside Park, providing majestic views of the River Great Ouse.

Over the coming weeks, HDC will be working with local partners on a number of exciting initiatives to boost the town, celebrating its unique character and encouraging more visitors to the high street.

This includes a new town mural, designed and produced by local people, and new benches in the Riverside Park.

Speaking about HDC’s Think Local campaign, St Neots-based entrepreneur and founder of Shift Momentum, Alex Hughes, said: "As a partner in some of the campaigns that HDC has been running as part of the Welcome Back Fund, it has been really exciting to see the unlimited creativity the people and organisations have in St Neots being tapped into by the public sector.

‘This has been a prime example of how our council can support the growth of the local economy, giving them permission and financial backing for activities that contribute to enhance the role our high street plays in the positive culture that continues to develop in this area of Huntingdonshire."

Leader of HDC, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: "‘In Huntingdonshire, we are fortunate to have such a wonderful and diverse mix of cultural attractions, beautiful open spaces and local, independent businesses. These businesses are the heart of the community, a recognisable face on the high street, and the key to thriving towns."

More information on the district’s towns can be found at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/welcomeback.



