The latest Readers' Photos sent in to the Hunts Post

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:31 AM June 6, 2022
Gerry Brown sent in this photo of a mother feeding baby blue tits

Gerry Brown sent in this photo of a mother feeding baby blue tits - Credit: Gerry Brown

Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.

As June is soon upon as our new theme is 'summer', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Andrew Kerridge captured this image of a bee enjoying a flower

Andrew Kerridge captured this image of a bee enjoying a flower - Credit: Andrew Kerridge

Dorothy Smith sent in this picture of a bee on a pineapple tree

Dorothy Smith sent in this picture of a bee on a pineapple tree - Credit: Dorothy Smith

Amy Myatt sent in this picture of birds on the quay at St Ives

Amy Myatt sent in this picture of birds on the quay at St Ives - Credit: Amy Myatt

David Remmington photographed this seagull in Brighton

David Remmington photographed this seagull in Brighton - Credit: David Remmington

Daniela Smith sent in this picture of two alpacas at Wyton

Daniela Smith sent in this picture of two alpacas at Wyton - Credit: Daniela Smith

Daniela Smith took this photo of a rose in her friend's garden

Daniela Smith took this photo of a rose in her friend's garden - Credit: Daniela Smith

Jan Thurgood captured this image of wildflowers at Houghton Lock

Jan Thurgood captured this image of wildflowers at Houghton Lock - Credit: Jan Thurgood

Malcolm Lynn took this photo of a black squirrel and a grey squirrel at Hilton

Malcolm Lynn took this photo of a black squirrel and a grey squirrel at Hilton - Credit: Malcolm Lynn

Sandy Large took this photo on the River Great Ouse

Sandy Large took this photo on the River Great Ouse - Credit: Sandy Large


Huntingdon News

