The latest Readers' Photos sent to the Hunts Post this week

Robert Winter sent in this picture of a thieving magpie in the garden - Credit: Robert Winter

Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.

As June is soon upon as our new theme is 'summer', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

This picture of a beautiful iris at Woodwalton Fen was taken by Val Thompson - Credit: Val Thompson

Dorothy Smith sent in this photo of a rose - Credit: Dorothy Smith

Gerry Brown took this photo of a ladybird on a thistle - Credit: Gerry Brown

Isaac Brindley captured this image of the moon in Somersham - Credit: Isaac Brindley

David Lloyd took this picture of the work of an ermine moth at Great Paxton - Credit: David Lloyd

Gerry Brown sent in this picture of starlings having a feed - Credit: Gerry Brown

Sarah Brown took this picture at Rollins Farm in Somersham - Credit: Sarah Brown

Isaac Brindley took this photo of the sun in Colne - Credit: Isaac Brindley

Dorothy Smith took this photo of flowers - Credit: Dorothy Smith



