Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle

Review

The Christmas Doll by Amy Sparkes is our child book

Logo Icon

Theresa Knight

Published: 10:00 AM October 23, 2022
The Christmas Doll by Amy Sparkes.

The Christmas Doll by Amy Sparkes. - Credit: WATERSTONES

The Christmas Doll by Amy Sparkes - part The Repair Shop series - is the child book of the week. 

A delightful picture book is aimed at the younger reader and full of Christmas sparkle. It is beautifully written and illustrated. When little Susan is evacuated from wartime London and sent to live with a family in the countryside, she doesn't hold much hope for the months ahead.

Then, on Christmas morning, she is given a doll and Susan thinks this must be the best present she has ever had. Years later with a great granddaughter of her own, she realises that the now battered doll holds much more meaning to her and as she stands in The Repair Shop, thinking back on her childhood, she realises that, in fact, the greatest gift was the kindness bestowed upon her and her ability to remember it always as she holds her precious doll close to her.

Starring Jay and the Teddy Bear ladies this would be a lovely present even if you are not a fan of The Repair Shop.

Books
St Neots News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Large crowds watched as a car was pulled from the river in The Waits, St Ives, dripping wet on October 15

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man escapes with minor injuries after car plunges into river

Alexander Gilham

person
A father and his 18-month-old daughter died in a collision on the A10 near Chittering on October 15.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father and 18-month-old daughter die in A10 collision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Crews from all over Cambridgeshire came to tackle the late night fire.

St Ives bungalow caught up in spreading outbuilding blaze

Harry Goodman

person
Family pay tribute to father and daughter killed in A10 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Family remember ‘kind’ father and ‘sweet' daughter killed in A10 crash

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon