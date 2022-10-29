Opinion

Fairy Tale is Stephen King at his absolute best. He is the master of horror and suspense and in this latest novel he has created a mysterious parallel world, populated by fairy tale archetypes and reluctant everyday heroes.

Charlie Reade is a regular seventeen year old boy, good at sports and genuinely nice. He inherits the keys to a strange land where a war is raging between good and evil and if he doesn't step in to help it will have dire consequences for our own world.

The story will have you hooked from the first page. It has heart stopping moments of extreme tension, where you know the good guys will win but you are on the edge of your seat until they do.

This is then balanced with beautiful heart warming moments as Charlie comes to terms with the relationship with his dad, and Radar his dog. You will be willing him on to his 'happy ever after'.