The service was streamed live to those who, due to current coronavirus restrictions, were unable to attend in person. This enabled family and friends in the UK, New Zealand, Finland and Kenya to feel part of the couple’s special day.

Naomi, a teacher at Crosshall Infant School and Alex, a construction site manager, were due to hold their reception at Woodland Manor Hotel in Clapham, but sadly this could not take place at this time. Instead, the service was followed by a celebration in the churchyard with Prosecco and wedding cake, and a doughnut tower.

The couple left the church for a small family barbecue in a Mk 1 VW Caddy pickup that had been lovingly restored by the groom over the previous year. The planned honeymoon to Bali had to be postponed until 2021 and Naomi and Alex hope to celebrate their first wedding anniversary there.

