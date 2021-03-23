Published: 9:00 AM March 23, 2021

The Riverside Runners in St Neots are our Club of the Week. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

Name of the Club: St Neots Riverside Runners

What Do You Do: Primarily road running, multi-terrain and cross country.

Where Do You Meet: St Neots Rowing Club and various other locations depending on the route/session.

How Can People Get Involved: Check out our website for details of regular club sessions. Contact us to discuss which is best for you.

Do Members Need Special Equipment: No, just wear comfortable running clothes and running trainers.

How Can People Get in Contact: Via our website www.riverside-runners.com

St Neots Riverside Runners was established in 1987 when a group of 16 local runners held their first meeting in The Old Sun Inn, Eaton Socon. Since then the club has gone from strength to strength and has enjoyed much success becoming one of the top running clubs in the county.

The club caters for beginners, experienced runners, competitive runners and social runners. The club also has an active junior section. The St Neots Riverside Half Marathon has been voted one of the most popular races in the UK and places sell out within days of entries opening. Taking place in November, it starts and finishes in Eynesbury with the route going out to Abbotsley and Waresley. The club also organise a summer 10K from the Riverside Park which is popular with runners of all abilities.































